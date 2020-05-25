Visakhapatnam

Govt. provided graft-free rule in State: Minister

Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

‘Several welfare schemes being implemented’

Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said that the YSR Congress Party government has provided corruption-free rule since it assumed power a year ago.

Addressing a media conference here on Monday, the Minister said that the government was ensuring that the fruits of welfare and development programmes reached all beneficiaries, irrespective of their political affiliations. The government has supplied free rations to the poor four times during the lockdown and they would be supplied again by the end of this month.

The Village/Ward Secretariat employees had rendered yeomen services during the lockdown. They had completed four rounds of COVID-19 survey. He said that works worth ₹100 crore were being taken up in tribal areas under the ‘Naadu – Nedu’ programme. He said that employment opportunities were provided to four lakh people and measures were being taken by the government to provide house site pattas to 20 lakh eligible poor in the State.

He said that a total of ₹108.36 crore was distributed as pension to 4.48 lakh eligible persons in the district through volunteers. He detailed about the benefits given under various schemes like YSR Sunna Vaddi, Jagannana Vasathi Deevena, Amrutha Hastam and Bala Sanjeevani.

District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that ‘Mana Palana – Mee Suchana’ was being organised at the district-level from Monday.

