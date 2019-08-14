‘Govt. planning to relaunch Anna Canteens in new format’

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana on Tuesday said that the government was planning to relaunch Anna Canteens in new format.

“The government is exploring starting the canteens near bus stops, hospitals and workplaces to extend the benefits to those who can’t afford a decent meal. If required, mobile canteens would be introduced,” Mr. Satyanarayana told the media here.

The Municipal Administration Minister and his Tourism counterpart Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao accused former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of trying to politicise everything.

“Anna Canteens were closed as taxpayers’ money was being misused. The TDP government had spent up to ₹50 lakh on vacant sites to construct canteen buildings with ulterior motives,” they alleged.

Sand policy

Refuting the allegations made by Mr. Naidu on the government order on sand mining, Mr. Satyanarayana said that a new policy was being formulated. “The move is aimed at ensuring transparency and preventing looting of sand by contractors,” he said.

The YSRCP government had tabled a record number of bills in the Assembly and created six lakh jobs in the form of village and ward volunteers, Mr. Satyanarayana said and alleged that Mr. Naidu had been criticising the government out of jealousy.