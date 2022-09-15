Visakhapatnam: Govt. must clarify on GVMC Commissioner’s transfer, demands JSP

He was punished for standing up to corruption, allege corporators

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
September 15, 2022 22:44 IST

JSP Corporator P. Murthy Yadav addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Corporators B. Vasantha Lakshmi and D. Govinda Reddy are seen. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporators on Thursday alleged that Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Lakshmisha was transferred by the State government for reportedly not permitting the irregularities and corruption of the YSRCP leaders in Visakhapatnam city.

The JSP members also demanded that the government answer whether there were any allegations of corruption or complaints from the public against the outgoing civic chief.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, JSP floor leader B. Vasantha Lakshmi and Ward 22 corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy alleged that the Municipal Commissioner had noticed a lot of flaws in the construction plans of the Rushikonda tourism project, and had rejected the proposal. “The Commissioner was put under a lot of pressure by senior YSRCP leaders for approving the Rushikonda project, as well as some projects in Yendada,” they alleged.

The JSP leaders also alleged large-scale corruption by several YSRCP corporators in the city. They said that instead of focussing on development of wards and issues being faced by the public, the ruling party corporators are focusing on how to impose further taxes on the common man.

