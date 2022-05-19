Govt. intervention sought to stop privatisation of VSP

The relay hunger strike being organised under the aegis of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) against the decision of the Centre to go for strategic sale of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP), continued for the 461 st day on Wednesday.

VUPPC chairman and recognised union general secretary D. Adinarayana, Y.T. Das and recognised union leader Varasala Srinivasa Rao were among those who spoke on the occasion.

Mr. Varasala Srinivasa Rao alleged that production was being stopped in various departments of the steel plant to create a sense of uncertainty among the employees. He alleged that it was the ploy of the Centre to go ahead with the privatisation plans.

He sought that the ruling and Opposition parties in the State should unite to save the steel plant.

He also alleged that the failure to import coking coal on time had led to the plant ending up paying $ 80,000 as demurrages during the last one month. He sought that the State government should act quickly on the issue to stop privatisation of the plant.

VUPPC leaders MN Reddy, G. Srinivas, Y. Sambasiva Rao, M. Govind, PR Narasinga Rao, Suman and Vaikuntam were present.