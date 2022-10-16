Andhra Pradesh: Govt. employees, students forced to take part in Visakha Garjana flop show, alleges TDP

DWCRA members were told that they would not get loans in future if they do not turn up at the rally, alleges former MLA

Former MLA and Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao said that the ‘Visakha Garjana’ rally organised in support of the State government’s decision to make Visakhapatnam the Executive capital of the State was a flop show, and claimed that government employees and students were forced by the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to participate in the agitation.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP office on Sunday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that employees of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), district administration, Andhra University and outsourcing employees of various departments were forced to participate in the agitation.

TDP to complain against V-C

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy declared a holiday in the university on October 15 and asked students and staff to participate in the rally. “This apart, he also sent instructions to the managements of affiliated colleges to send their students to the rally. I will complain about this to the Governor,” the TDP leader said.

Saying that only voluntary participation could decide the success of a programme, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that misusing power to gather people and declaring the programme as a success was tantamount to cheating the public.

Former MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy alleged that the civic officials had changed the timings for supply of drinking water to enable the people of some areas to participate in the agitation. He also alleged that a large number of women members of DWCRA groups were forced to attend the rally, as the YSRCP leaders threatened that they would be not be given any loans in future if they failed to do so.