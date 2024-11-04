Govt. doing nothing to check price rise, alleges YSRCP leader

The NDA coalition government in the State has increased the prices of essential commodities and reduced the prices of liquor, says YSRCP leader Gudivada Amarnath.

“The election promise of ‘Thalliki Vandanam’ has not been implemented. Similarly, not one of the Super Six schemes has been launched,” Mr. Amarnath told the media here on Sunday.

The government was not making efforts to check the spiralling prices of essential commodities, but was according top priority to liquor business, he added.

Mr. Naidu was also maintaining silence on his election of promise of protecting the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. “Everyone thought Mr. Naidu would spell out his stand on the issue during his visit to the city, but he played diversion politics by talking about the Rushikonda palace,” he said.

“Mr. Naidu says he does not know how to use the Rushikonda palace. As a self-proclaimed visionary, he should know how to use it. Did he ever build such a magnificent building as Chief Minister? He had constructed temporary Secretariat building in Amaravati at a cost of ₹1,500 crore. Everyone knows how good the construction is,” Mr. Amarnath said.

Mr. Naidu said he would allow people to see the Rushikonda buildings. He should also show to the people the temporary Secretariat built during his earlier stint. Similarly, the Uddanam project buildings, Bhogapuram airport, and medical colleges built during Mr. Jagan’s tenure should also be shown to the people, he said.

Visakhapatnam was the second growth engine after Hyderabad in unified Andhra Pradesh due to which former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy focused on its development and wanted to make it the Executive capital, he said.

Several persons died due to diarrhoea at Gurla in Vizianagaram district, but Mr. Naidu did not visit the area, he alleged.

On the proposed investments of ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel in the State, Mr. Amarnath said when Nippon Steel representatives met Mr. Jagan, he had instructed the officials to work on their requests on land pooling.

The YSRCP government had allotted land for the new railway zone, but the coalition government was claiming credit for it, he said.

