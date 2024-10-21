GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. decision to take back land allotted to Sarada Peetham evokes mixed response

Vidasam Aikya Vedika, a forum of Dalit organisations, has welcomed the decision

Published - October 21, 2024 09:52 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The reported decision of the State government to take back the land allotted to the Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham at Pendurthi has evoked mixed reactions from various organisations.

While the Vidasam Aikya Vedika, a forum of Dalit organisations, has welcomed the decision, the Jana Jagarana Samithi (JJS) condemns it saying it is being done as the head of the Peetham has good relations with former Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

JJS State convener Vasu wonders whether the government is only bothered about the lands in the possession of Hindu religious organisations and not those belonging to other religions.

“What is wrong if the previous government allotted land to the Peetham for propagation of Sanatana Dharma,” he asks.

It is a shame that the BJP, which claims to be representing the Hindus, is supporting the decision, he says.

Meanwhile, Vidasam Aikya Vedika State convener Busi Venkata Rao has alleged that the Peetham was allotted land at a throwaway price as it performed a yagna for the victory of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

October 21, 2024

