‘Govt. committed to quality education’

Promising proper implementation of child-centric welfare in the State, AP State Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma has said that the YSRCP government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure better facilities for students.

Welfare schemes

Speaking as the chief guest at a children consultation programme on ‘Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)’ organised by several NGOs including Nature, Bala Vikas Foundation (BVF) and others, Ms. Padma said the government is committed to providing quality education, infrastructure, proper midday meal, financial grant to the education sector.

Addressing students, Ms. Padma stressed the need for honing talent. “One student might have interest in dance, while other in singing. Some are good at sports while the others are very good at studies. It is the responsibility of teachers and government to identify talent in children and encourage them,” Ms. Padma said.

Pressing issues

Responding to the issues raised by children, Ms. Padma said that there would be special focus to curb social issues suich as child marriage. Many students from Araku, Visakhapatnam Urban and Kurnool raised various issues. K Sucharitha complained about child marriages, while Bhavana sought self-defence courses for students. The students also submitted a list of demands to Ms. Padma.