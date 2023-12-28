GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor’s wife Sameera Nazeer visits Visakha Valley School

December 28, 2023 07:59 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Sameera Nazeer, the spouse of Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer visited the Visakha Valley School, here on Wednesday and interacted with the students.

She was accompanied by pathologists Dr. T.S. Niharika and Dr. Marri Prudhavi. They inaugurated the STEM exhibition. In an interactive Q&A session with the students, Ms. Nazeer spent nearly three hours on the school premises while responding to students’ queries. The principal Dr. Eshwari Prabhakar apprised them with the distinctive features of the school.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.