Governor’s wife Sameera Nazeer visits Visakha Valley School

December 28, 2023 07:59 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Sameera Nazeer, the spouse of Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer visited the Visakha Valley School, here on Wednesday and interacted with the students.

She was accompanied by pathologists Dr. T.S. Niharika and Dr. Marri Prudhavi. They inaugurated the STEM exhibition. In an interactive Q&A session with the students, Ms. Nazeer spent nearly three hours on the school premises while responding to students’ queries. The principal Dr. Eshwari Prabhakar apprised them with the distinctive features of the school.