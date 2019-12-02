Governor witnesses Navy concert

The Indian Naval Symphonic Orchestra, an ensemble of acclaimed naval musicians, performed in front of Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, as part of the Navy Day celebrations at the Samudrika Naval Auditorium on Sunday evening.

The ‘Band Concert’ was followed by a ‘Sound and Light’ show and a banquet hosted by the Indian Navy for the Governor at the ENC officer’s mess.

The event was attended by a host of dignitaries including senior officials from the Central and State governments, serving and retired senior officers and heads of the naval establishments.

The Governor interacted with the guests. This is the second visit of Mr. Harichandan to the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) and the maiden participation in the Navy Day celebrations after being sworn in as the Governor.

As part of the hour-long band concert, an enthralling ensemble of tunes were played by the band including Carnatic fusion and patriotic tunes.

‘Sound and Light’ show

A scintillating ‘Sound and Light’ show by the naval personnel from local flotilla depicted the incredible story of the Indian Navy since independence during various wars and operations, highlighting their role in safeguarding the national security and maritime interests.

Earlier, the Governor was received by Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag officer Commanding-in-Chief of ENC. He was given a fifty-men guard of honour at INS Dega on arrival.