Governor Abdul Nazeer participates in Janjatiya Gaurav Divas at Araku

November 15, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer flagged off a new ambulance and mobile IEC vehicles for the Primary Health Centre at Darakonda. He also inaugurated a carnival and planted a sapling at the venue of the third Janjatiya Gaurav Divas and Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat at Araku Valley in Alluri Sitharama Raju District on Wednesday.

Mr. Nazeer, who served as the chief guest of the programme, was welcomed by Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj Budi Mutyala Naidu and district officials upon his arrival at the Araku valley. He was welcomed by the traditional tribal dhimsa dance group, he also visited the stalls set up by tribal groups.

Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain was also present at the occasion.

CONNECT WITH US