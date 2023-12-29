Governor Abdul Nazeer calls for people’s participation to make India a developed nation by 2047

December 29, 2023 08:31 am | Updated 08:31 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has called upon all sections of the people to participate in the ‘Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ and strive to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aspiration of placing India alongside the most advanced nations in the world by 2047.

The Governor participated as chief guest at the inaugural of the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, organised at Andhra University Convention Centre on Beach Road on Thursday.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Mr. Nazeer said that the objective of the Sankalp Yatra was to ensure last-mile delivery of various welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY) and PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana to all eligible beneficiaries in all rural, tribal and urban areas of the country.

The vision of the Prime Minister was to ensure the widest possible representation to elevate the living standards of the people and thereby work for inclusive development of the nation. The target was to place India alongside the developed nations by 2047, the year in which India would be celebrating the centenary of its independence from foreign rule.

The Governor said that a number of ‘Assistance Centres’ would be set up at different places to ensure that the fruits of the welfare schemes reach the intended beneficiaries. There would be no need for beneficiaries to run around government offices to avail of the benefits of the schemes, he said.

Solomon Arokiaraj, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, appealed to all eligible beneficiaries to keep themselves abreast of the various Central schemes and avail of the same based on their eligibility.

GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma elaborated on the schemes being implemented under the purview of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits. A total of 24,192 persons have benefited under PMAY, and they were provided financial assistance to the tune of ₹311.46 crore through bank linkages. Under the NULM scheme, 315 homeless persons were provided accommodation in eight shelter homes, built at a cost of ₹50 lakh. Smart City projects were taken up at a cost of ₹1,000 crore.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari spoke about the various welfare schemes being implemented by the State government as part of the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra of the Central government.

Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan said that the officials would reach out to the beneficiaries and not the other way round, as per the suggestion of the Governor.

D. Adilakshmi of Peda Jalaripeta, and Suchitra of Maddilapalem, who had benefited through the Central schemes, spoke at the programme. Earlier, the Governor planted a sapling and went round the stalls put up by various departments.