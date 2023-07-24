HamberMenu
Government sparing no effort for uplift of tribal people, says Rajanna Dora

Two-day Tribal Festival concludes at VMRDA Children Theatre

July 24, 2023 05:11 am | Updated 05:11 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister P. Rajanna Dora participating in the Tribal Festival in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.



Deputy Chief Minister (Tribal Welfare) P. Rajanna Dora has said that the government is taking all measures for improving the lives of tribal people.

Mr. Rajanna Dora was speaking at the valedictory of the two-day Tribal Festival, which concluded at the VMRDA Children Theatre here on Sunday evening.

Mr. Rajanna Dora said tribal people had to go to court demanding appointment of Tribal Advisory Council during the TDP rule. The YSRCP government not only constituted the council but also filled the post of GCC chairperson.

“The credit for making tribal MLAs as Ministers and Deputy Chief Minister goes to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

Medical Colleges were being constructed in the tribal areas for the first time, he added.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson J. Subhadra, Palakonda MLA Kalavathi, TRICOR Chairman Lova Raju and TCR &TM MD E. Ravindra Babu were among those who participated.

