Government school teacher ‘ends’ life due to depression at Chodavaram in Andhra Pradesh

September 27, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

A 53-year-old government school teacher reportedly ended life due to depression in his residence at Chodavaram late on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as A. Gangadhar, a native of Devarapalle and resident of Chodavaram.

According to reports, Gangadhar had been suffering from depression over some issues since long time. He is also on medication for the problem. When other family members in the house were asleep on Tuesday, he hung himself from the ceiling fan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chodavaram police have registered a case. Further investigation is on. Those who are in distress can contact helpline 100.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.