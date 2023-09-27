HamberMenu
Government school teacher ‘ends’ life due to depression at Chodavaram in Andhra Pradesh

September 27, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A 53-year-old government school teacher reportedly ended life due to depression in his residence at Chodavaram late on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as A. Gangadhar, a native of Devarapalle and resident of Chodavaram.

According to reports, Gangadhar had been suffering from depression over some issues since long time. He is also on medication for the problem. When other family members in the house were asleep on Tuesday, he hung himself from the ceiling fan.

Chodavaram police have registered a case. Further investigation is on. Those who are in distress can contact helpline 100.

