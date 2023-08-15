HamberMenu
Government school teacher dies, four others injured as car overturns in Visakhapatnam

August 15, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 43-year-old government school teacher died in a road accidents while four others including two of her colleagues suffered injuries near Sontyam under Anandapuram police station limits here on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as T. Sandhya Rani (43), a teacher from Government School, Gondupalem of K.Kotapadu mandal.

Inspector of Anandapuram police station G. Ramachandra Rao said that the accident occurred when the teachers were heading to their school at K.Kotapadu in Anakapalli district to take part in the Independence Day celebrations from Tagarapuvalasa in a four-wheeler.

Sandhya Rani, her two colleagues Sunitha and Swathi, along with Swathi’s two children of eight and nine years were in the car, during the time of the accident.

“The accident occurred allegedly after one of the tyres of the car burst. It led to overturning of the four-wheeler. Sandhya Rani suffered severe head injuries, which led to her death on the spot, while others suffered injuries,” he said.

Anandapuram police have registered a case. Further investigation is on. The body was sent for post-mortem.

Top News Today

