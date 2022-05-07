Government land being given to real estate firms in Andhra, alleges TDP leader

Lodagala Krishna alleged that the YSRCP leaders had transferred 97.30 acres to realty firms in Vizag

TDP secretary Lodagala Krishna has alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government was removing valuable government land in Visakhapatnam from the 22-A list and transferring them to private real estate companies in the name of GPA and development through the Andhra Pradesh Housing Board.

The TDP leader staged a protest at the CBI Office in MVP Colony in the city on Friday and submitted a memorandum to the CBI SP. He alleged that the YSRCP leaders had transferred 97.30 acres in different survey numbers in Madhurawada to NCCVUIL through APHB, in the name of development. They sold the land for about ₹180 crore in 2021. He alleged that the objective was to favour the private real estate companies.