Government has earmarked 425 acres for three IT parks, says Andhra Pradesh Electronics and IT Agency Group CEO

January 24, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The State government has earmarked around 425 acres of land so far for IT parks in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Anantapur as part of its efforts to make Andhra Pradesh a leading IT destination in the country in future.

Near the proposed Bhogapuram International Greenfield Airport, 90.10 acres of land has been chosen at Kancherupalem village of Bhogapuram mandal of Vizianagaram district, 125 acres at Pallam village in Tirupati, 209.24 acres in Tekulodu and Kappalabanda villages in Sri Sathya Sai district.

These locations have been identified after studying feasibility in meeting basic parameters such as proximity to rail, road and airport connectivity.

Andhra Pradesh Electronics and IT Agency (APEITA), an autonomous society of the State government, is one of the authorised departments of AP State Information Technology and Industries to identity land and reserve them for IT industries.

Speaking to The Hindu, APEITA Group Chief Executive Officer Kiran Salikireddy said that the State government is developing five IT parks in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Anantapur, Vijayawada and Kakinada.

Around 425 acres of land has been identified in the first phase for IT parks in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Anantapur.

“There has been no requirement of land for Vijayawada and Kakinada as of now. The process of handing over the earmarked land in Tekulodu and Visakhapatnam to the IT department has been completed while the process of 50 acres of land in Kappalabanda is going on. The paper work is going on regarding the land at Pallam in Tirupati,” Mr. Salikireddy said.

The APEITA is also accepting interested players who can develop suitable land for different projects in different locations.

Drone technology

“For example, we are looking at Kappalabanda for drone technology. All the allotted lands are close to road, rail and airport connectivity, which are the basic parameters that industries generally look for,” he said.

As for the Visakhapatnam IT Park is concerned, the allotted land will have better rail, road, air and port connectivity. Availability of groundwater in the area is also good as the ground water level in Kancherupalem is between 100 and 150 feet as of now. This location is about 9 km from the National Highway-16 (Chennai-Howrah), 54 km to Visakhapatnam Railway Station, 32 km to Vizianagaram Railway Station and 51 km to Visakhapatnam Bus Station. A 33/11kv electricity substation is also available within 15 kms of the proposed IT park in Visakhapatnam. If this happens, it will be second IT hub after the Rushikonda in the Port City.