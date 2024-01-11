GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government flayed for invoking ESMA on Anganwadi workers

Political leaders, at a roundtable, warn of getting into direct agitation if the government does not solve the demands of the Anganwadi workers by Sankranti

January 11, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of various political parties demanded the withdrawal of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) imposed on the Anganwadi workers who have been on strike for the past month, demanding a wage hike and better working conditions.

They were speaking at a roundtable organised under the aegis of the Anakapalli district committee of CPI(M) at Anakapalli on Thursday. Representatives of the TDP, CPI, Congress, Jana Sena Party and Aam Admi Party (AAP), besides CITU, Rythu, Yuvajana and Dalit Bahujan Sangham leaders participated.

CPI(M) district secretariat member G. Koteswara Rao said that the Anganwadis were rendering yeomen services to children and pregnant women. The beneficiaries, who avail of their services through Anganwadi Centres, belong to SC, ST communities, weaker sections, workers from the unorganised sector, poor farmers and agriculture workers and others.

He said that the Anganwadi workers were on strike for the past 31 days demanding implementation of the assurances given by the YSRCP government to them. The government had promised to pay ₹1,000 more than what was being given to their counterparts in Telangana State, and payment of gratuity as per the judgment of the Supreme Court.

The speakers alleged that the State government was resorting to intimidatory measures like invoking ESMA and threatening them with termination of their services. They wondered why the government has not taken any action on the demands for a month, if it felt that the services of the Anganwadi workers were essential. They warned that if the government does not give up its ‘adamant’ attitude and solve the demands of the Anganwadi workers by Sankranti, all parties would get into direct agitation.

CPI district leader Rajana Dorababu, JSP district secretary P. Kamaraju, TDP district leader Venkata Rao, CPI district leader YN Bhadram, CPI-M mandal leader Ganta Sriram, Congress mandal leader K. Nooka Appa Rao, AAP leader Srinivasa Rao, All Telugu Prajala Party Ramachandra Rao, Dalit Bahujan Sangham leader S. Manikyala Rao, AP Rythu Sangham district president Karri Appa Rao and DYFI leaders Ch. Sivaji and D. Srinivasa Rao were among those who spoke.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.