Government failed to address the demands of unorganised workers in Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour, allege leaders

July 10, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Vizag Fishing Harbour Workers Union general secretary P. Chandrasekhar has alleged that if the governments do not address the demands of the unorganised workers in the fishing harbour, the modernisation of harbour will be of no use.

Speaking to reporters at the Gandhi statue near the GVMC main office here on Monday, Mr. Chandrasekhar said that the governments failed to address the demands of the fishing harbour workers.

The government should provide ₹20,000 instead of ₹10,000 under the Matsyakara Bharosa scheme during the annual fish-ban period (from April to June) as the amount is not enough to cover the expenses of the workers for two months due to skyrocketing essential commodities, he said.

