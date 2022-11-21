Goods train derails in Odisha, some trains cancelled

Trending
- Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast: Bomber identified as Mohammed Shariq, a terror accused on the run
- Incremental win: On ‘Loss and Damage’ fund commitment at COP27
- Karnataka government gives in-principle approval for Namma Metro Phase III project in Bengaluru, two corridors on 44.65 km planned
- Rishi Sunak visits Kyiv, announces new air defence package for Ukraine
- In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’
Due to derailment of an empty goods train near Korei Station in Bhadrak – Kapilas Road section over East Coast Railway (E Co R) in Odisha State, train no. 22863 Howrah – SMV Bengaluru express, leaving Howrah on November 21 has been cancelled and 18405 Shalimar – Hyderabad East Coast Express, leaving Shalimar on November 21 has also been cancelled, according to an E Co R release.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT