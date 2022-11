November 21, 2022 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Due to derailment of an empty goods train near Korei Station in Bhadrak – Kapilas Road section over East Coast Railway (E Co R) in Odisha State, train no. 22863 Howrah – SMV Bengaluru express, leaving Howrah on November 21 has been cancelled and 18405 Shalimar – Hyderabad East Coast Express, leaving Shalimar on November 21 has also been cancelled, according to an E Co R release.