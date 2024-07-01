Good Samaritan and police save woman and two children who tried to end lives in Vizag

The timely response by a good Samaritan on the RK Beach road, with the support of Visakhapatnam City Police, saved a woman and her two children who tried to end their lives allegedly due to a family dispute.

The woman, along with her son and daughter, were admitted to the King George Hospital (KGH) for treatment.

According to the police, they received a call on the pan-India emergency response number 112 at 12.06 a.m. on July 1 from one P. Gauriswara Rao who said that an unidentified woman, along with her two children tried to end their lives at the RK Beach.

The message was forwarded to the Visakhapatnam Police Control Room staff, who alerted A. Sathya Rao, the Night Rounds Officer of the Maharanipeta police station and B. Tirumala Rao, the Night Zone Officer (Inspector) of II Town police station.

Mr. Sathya Rao, along with a team of police personnel, reached the beach at 12.16 a.m. and rescued the woman and her children. Alerted by the police, elder brother of th women met them at the KGH.

Mr. Sathya Rao said that the woman resorted to this extreme step due to some disputes with her husband, who works at a petrol filling station. The couple often quarrelled over various reasons including fidelity issues. Despite repeated warnings from the police, her husband beat her, and even her parents recently.

“The woman and her children are undergoing treatment at the KGH ,” Mr. Satya Rao said.

If you are in distress, please reach out to these 24x7 helplines: KIRAN 1800-599-0019 or 100.