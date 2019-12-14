Gollapudi condolence meet on December 16

Vizag Film Society (VFS) will hold a condolence meet to pay tributes to writer, actor, director, novelist and columnist Gollapudi Maruti Rao on December 16, at Andhra University Human Resource Development Centre. Maruti Rao died in Chennai on Thursday.

He served as chief advisor to the VFS and contributed for the development of VFS, said Narava Prakash Rao of VFS.

Meanwhile, members of the VFS paid a floral tributes at the house of Maruti Rao, in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

The condolence meet will begin at 5 p.m.