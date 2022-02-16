‘Goli soda’ stages a comeback in Vizag

It was hugely popular until fading out in the early 2000s

The good old ‘goli soda’, a carbonated drink that remained popular for decades until fading away in the early 2000s, has made a comeback in the city thanks to the efforts of four young entrepreneurs.

Pasumarthi Tejeswar, along with his partners Nagendra Reddy, Chanukya and Dhana Sekhar Reddy, launched Looop’s Goli Soda to enable soda lovers to relive their memories of opening the bottle with their thumb and watching the fizz rise. The sodas come in different flavours such as lemon and strawberry, for only ₹20.

“Once upon a time, we used to eat rice which was pounded by hand, and had a lot of husk. Now, brown rice is being sold for a premium. Similarly, goli soda has staged a comeback in some cities like Chennai but it is being sold at a premium at prices ranging between ₹50 and ₹120. Our concept is to be provide quality at an affordable price and we fixed the price of our soda at ₹20,” says Mr. Tejeswar.

“We use UV-sterilised water, and do not use chemicals or preservatives in our soda. We started our plant at a small rented house at HB Colony in April, 2021 with 500 bottles a day. We shifted to a bigger premises at Adavivaram, near Simhachalam, as the demand registered a 10-fold increase in a short span. Now, we have taken a bigger land on lease and are setting up a bigger plant to meet the growing demand,” he says.

“Some big names like Novotel and Radisson Blu Hotel, near Rushikonda, are already on the list of our customers. A few more hotels like Daspalla have expressed their interest to place orders for our soda. We have opened franchise outlets at Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada, and the response is encouraging there too,” he says, adding that there are plans to expand the network across the country.