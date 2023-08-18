ADVERTISEMENT

Gold plating of Dwaja Sthambam begins at Simhachalam temple in Visakhapatnam

August 18, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The gold plating to be done on the existing copper plating of the Dwaja Sthambam at a cost of ₹1.80 crore

The Hindu Bureau

The gold plating work started in a traditional manner with the temple priests performing pujas as per the ‘Agama Sastra’. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The work on gold plating of the Dwaja Sthambam of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam, commenced on Friday.

The gold plating will be done on the existing copper plating of the Dwaja Sthambam at a cost of ₹1.80 crore. The 1.6 kg of gold required for the purpose, is being donated by the CMR Group CMD Mavuri Venkata Ramana. The gold plating work will be executed by Smart Creations of Chennai.

The gold plating work started in a traditional manner with the temple priests performing pujas as per the ‘Agama Sastra’. Viswaksena Aaradhana, Punyahavachanam and Kalasavahanam were performed at the Dwaja Sthambam.

Deputy Commissioner of Endowments Sujatha, Assistant EO Brahmarambha, EE Rambabu, Chief Priest Srinivasacharyulu, Asthanacharyulu Rajagopal, Supervisor Sunil, PRO Naidu and CMR representative Mada Chandrasekhar Azad were among those who broke coconuts to formally launch the commencement of work.

