Gold and silver ornaments stolen from a locked house at Murali Nagar in Visakhapatnam

April 17, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 37 tolas of gold and 2 kg of silver ornaments were stolen from the house of P. Trimurthy, a retired employee of Naval Dockyard, at Pattabhireddy Gardens at Ayyappa Nagar, near Murali Nagar, under Fifth Town Police Station limits here. The incident which happened two days ago came to light on Monday.

Kancharapalem Sub-Inspector (Crime) N. Sunil said that Mr. Trimurthy, who was staying at home with his wife, had gone to his son’s house in Hyderabad. On April 15, his relative checked the house and informed Mr. Trimurthy that the door locks were broken. Mr. Trimurthy rushed to the city and inspected the house and found that gold and silver ornaments were stolen. He filed a complaint with the police.

“We are investigating the case and checking the CCTV footage,” Mr. Sunil said.

The police believe that the accused had entered the house after conducting a recce. They entered the house by breaking the grills of the doors and made away with the gold and silver ornaments from the iron almirah, the police said.

