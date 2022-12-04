Gold and cash stolen from a temple in Visakhapatnam

December 04, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Police found ‘hundi’ at an isolated place

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified miscreants have gained entry into a temple and have reportedly fled away with around three tolas of gold ornaments and some cash from the hundi at Tailors’ Colony under PM Palem police station limits here during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports, several miscreants have reportedly committed theft of the gold ornaments of the main deity after entering the temple by breaking the locks and have also taken away the hundi of the temple along with them on the bikes. A local who noticed the miscreants has contacted the police (Dial 100). The police conducted a search and found hundi thrown at an isolated area with cash in it missing.

The PM Palem (crime) wing police have launched search operation for the accused and have started checking CCTV cameras in the surrounding areas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

PM Palem police have registered a case and investigation is on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US