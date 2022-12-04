Gold and cash stolen from a temple in Visakhapatnam

December 04, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Unidentified miscreants have gained entry into a temple and have reportedly fled away with around three tolas of gold ornaments and some cash from the hundi at Tailors’ Colony under PM Palem police station limits here during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

According to reports, several miscreants have reportedly committed theft of the gold ornaments of the main deity after entering the temple by breaking the locks and have also taken away the hundi of the temple along with them on the bikes. A local who noticed the miscreants has contacted the police (Dial 100). The police conducted a search and found hundi thrown at an isolated area with cash in it missing.

The PM Palem (crime) wing police have launched search operation for the accused and have started checking CCTV cameras in the surrounding areas.

PM Palem police have registered a case and investigation is on.