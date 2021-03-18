Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari is Vizag Mayor

Resting aside the speculations, the elected council members from YSR Congress proposed only the name of Venkata Hari Kumari as mayor and Mr. Sridhar as deputy mayor.

YSR Congress Party corporator Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, from Ward 11 (Zone II) has been declared as the new Mayor of Visakhapatnam city. She will be the second woman Mayor of the coastal city after Prof. Rajana Ramani.

Another ruling party Corporator from Ward 52 Jiyyani Sridhar has been elected as Deputy Mayor. The election for both the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor were held in the first special meeting of the newly Council, which was held at the Council hall in the GVMC office, here on Thursday.

This ended the speculation that Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, corporator from Ward 21, was likely to become the mayor.

Resting aside the speculations, the elected council members from YSR Congress proposed only the name of Venkata Hari Kumari as mayor and Mr. Sridhar as deputy mayor.

District Collector V Vinay Chand announced the names of the newly elected mayor and deputy mayor and gave them the signed certificates.

It may be remembered that Ms Hari Venkata Kumari had won from Ward 11 securing 8,697 votes. She earlier worked as a teacher and is a well known person in her region.

After swearing in as the new mayor of the city, she said that she would strive to provide drinking water supply regularly, complete the underground drainage (UGD) project and try to provide all basic amenities to the citizens.

The city is capable of attracting investments and I would put all efforts to create a good atmosphere for firms to come and invest here, she said.

Vamsi Krishna Srinivas resigns

Meanwhile Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas who appeared to be disappointed after not being elected as Mayor, said that he will be resigning from the post of YSRCP Visakhapatnam city president, here on Thursday. It may be remembered that in the 2019 Assembly elections, Mr. Vamsi Krishna Srinivas was denied MLA ticket from Visakhapatnam (East) Constituency.