Gokul Park gets a facelift, thrown open to public in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 07, 2022 19:17 IST

A view of the renovated Gokul Park depicting hands of Lord Sri Krishna carrying a flute at Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation(GVMC) took up repair works in the two-decade-old Gokul Park here at a cost of around ₹30 lakh. Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu and other officials on Monday inaugurated the renovated park on the occasion of ‘Karthika Pournami’.

The authorities have constructed a new entrance arch depicting hands of Lord Sri Krishna carrying a flute. Statues of Sri Krishna and Radha under an artificial banyan tree had become a selfie point for the visitors. Landscaping, greenery development, lighting, seating arrangements, walking tracks and dustbins were arranged. Paint works were also carried out in the park including in the Sri Krishna temple.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Raja Babu said that keeping in view of Karthika Pournami, they have arranged basic amenities in the park including setting up of temporary toilets, drinking water facility and others. He said that people visiting the park should use dustbins to deposit wastes.

“About a decade ago, Gokul Park was one of the major tourist attractions in the city. During Karthika Masam, a large number of people used to visit the park for picnics and we have good memories here. Since the last few years, the park was neglected. We are happy that the park was given a facelift,” said Madhav Rao, who visited the park along with his family to celebrate Karthika Pournami.

