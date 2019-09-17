Godavari boat tragedy: wait of family members grows longer

The anxious wait of the family members and relatives of the people from the city, who were feared to have drowned in the boat tragedy near Katchuluru village in Devipatnam mandal of East Godavari district on Sunday continued on Monday.

Woman rescued

One woman among the total 13 people from Visakhapatnam who were on board the ill-fated boat was rescued while two bodies were fished out from the Godavari by Monday night. The status of the rest 10 people are yet to be known.

On Sunday, information came in that 12 people from the city were on the boat but the officials of the control room set up at the Collectorate revised the number to 13 on Monday.

According the officials, the group that went to Papi Kondalu included M. Ramana Babu, his wife M. Aruna Kumari, two children M. Akhilesh (7) ,M. Kushali (4), and nine relatives of the family—Bhusala Lakshmi (50), her granddaughters Bhusala Poorna, Sushmitha, her sister P. Dalamma (35), T. Appala Narasamma (50), T. Ananya (3), Geeta Vaishnavi (5), Bonda Lakshmi (40), Bonda Pushpa (14). They started their journey from Rama Lakshmi Nagar near Maharanipeta at around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

“Bhusala Lakshmi, mother-in-law of Ramana Babu, was rescued on Sunday and her condition is said to be stable. We have received information that the bodies of Bonda Lakshmi, T. Appala Narsamma were retrieved by the rescue teams. The status of the other 10 persons is yet to be unknown,” a control room official told The Hindu on Monday evening.

As the hectic search operations are on in the Godavari, the family members and relatives back in the city are a bundle of nerves.

Pall of gloom

“M. Ramana Babu had made the tour plan for the entire family. But all members could not join. However, Bhusala Lakshmi and T. Appala Narsamma wanted their grandchildren to accompany them. Bhusala Prasad and T. Appala Raju have lost their mothers and children. Nothing can be more fateful than this,” said a grieving relative.

“Appala Narasamma was very close to Ananya and Geeta Vaishnavi. Ramana Babu had been planning the trip since the last two years,” he added.

A pall of gloom descended on the Rama Lakshmi Nagar as the residents are praying to receive a news of survival. “My son is still waiting for Akhilesh and Kushali to return so that they could play together,” said A Raju, a neighbour of M. Ramana Babu.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party leaders took out a candlelight rally to pay tributes to the people who died in the boat tragedy.