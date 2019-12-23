GO to protect interests of home-buyers soon: Botcha

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana has said that a GO taking into consideration the issues of all stakeholders of the construction sector would be issued in the next 10 to 15 days.

Speaking at the valedictory of the CREDAI-VSP Expo here on Sunday, the Minister said the GO would protect the interests of home-buyers and solve all issues raised by the builders and other stakeholders in the construction sector, adding that any unauthorised activity in the real estate and construction sectors would be dealt with an iron fist.

Decentralised development

Referring to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s plans of decentralised development in the State, Mr. Satyanarayana said the development plans would be based on the resources available in a particular locality. “The Chief Minister is determined to make use of the opportunity given to his party and Visakhapatnam city will get its due importance,” he said.

CREDAI-Visakhapatnam president B. Srinivasa Rao presided over the valedictory. Former Minister and MLA Ganta Srinivasa, MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, expo convener E. Ashok Kumar, honorary secretary V. Dharmender and others were present on the occasion.