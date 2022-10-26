Go Puja, Govardhan Puja celebrated with traditional fervour in Visakhapatnam

Children feeding a cow at the Go Puja and Govardhan Puja, organised by Hare Krishna Movement in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Govardhan Puja and Go Puja were celebrated by Hare Krishna Movement and ISKCON, Visakhapatnam, at CMR Function Hall, Venkojipalem, and at Sagarnagar respectively, on Wednesday.

ISKCON celebrated the festival with kirtan and discourses by Samba Das, president of ISKCON, Visakhapatnam, with Nitaisevini Mataji setting the devotional mood of the utsav.

As part of the festival, a mountain of food was formed with rice, different varieties of sweets, nuts and fruits, resembling the Govardhan Mountain and devotees worshipped it. The programme ended with distribution of dinner prasadam to all the devotees, who participated in the festival.

Go puja, special Damodara Arati and a lecture on ‘Govardhan’ formed part of the celebrations by Hare Krishna Movement. The programme concluded with serving of dinner prasadam to devotees.

