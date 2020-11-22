Go-karting facility demolished

It is violating CRZ norms apart from encroaching government land, says GVMC

Officials from Town Planning Department, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), have demolished the go-karting facility at Mangamaripeta in Visakhapatnam, citing Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) violations apart from encroaching government land.

The centre belongs to Kasi Viswanath, a close associate of former Minister and TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

A large number of police personnel along with the Town Planning wing officials have started the demolition with cranes and earthmovers at the facility, on Saturday morning. The management had objected to the action saying that it didn’t receive any notice from the corporation.

According to the Town Planning officials, the centre has been violating CRZ norms. They did not take any CRZ clearance from the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) earlier and neither from the GVMC, after Bheemili was merged in the corporation, the officials said. GVMC Chief City Planner R.J. Vidyullatha said that the GVMC is undertaking Beach Front Development Project in which beach stretch from R.K. Beach to Bheemili will be developed.

Special drive

“After capital city was announced, many have started constructing compound walls illegally. We have taken up a special drive on them. We are also checking CRZ violations along the stretch. We have received complaints over the violations by the facility and action was taken,” she said. “The go- karting management has taken 4.48 acres on lease from a private person. But more than half an acre of government land was encroached,” she said.

Refuting the allegations that no notices were served, Ms. Vidyullatha said that the corporation has followed all procedures.

‘Ganta’s associate’

Mr. Kasi Viswanath alleged that as he was close to Mr. Ganta Srinivasa Rao he was targeted. He denied that he had encroached the government land. “If the GVMC had served notices or imposed fine or asked to take some permission, we would have done it. But without serving any notice, the GVMC started demolition from 5 a.m. My staff asked the officials to wait for my arrival, but they did not listen,” he said.

Admitting that the facility did not have CRZ clearance, Mr. Kasi Viswanath said that the centre did not had any permanent structures. “We have a track and a temporary structure for indoor games,” he said.