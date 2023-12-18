ADVERTISEMENT

GMRIT to host Smart India Hackathon at Rajam in Andhra Pradesh from December 19

December 18, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

GMR Institute of Technology (GMRIT) is hosting Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2023 at its premises at Rajam in Srikakulam district, on December 19 and 20

The Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell and All India Council for Technical Education has identified 47 higher educational institutes as Smart India Hackathon nodal centres to host the participant of SIH, GMRIT is one among them. This is for the second time GMRIT hosting SIH, according to a statement issued here on Monday.

A total of 27 teams having 200 participants will be competing against four problem statements from one organisation. GMRIT is hosting problem statements given by AICTE, MIC-Student Innovation. Each problem statement has a winning amount of ₹1 lakh. GMRVF Education Director J. Girish and Principal CLVRSV Prasad noted that all the arrangements were made for the event. Attada Venkata Ramana, Head of Computer Science and Engineering, will be the nodal officer for the Smart India Hackathon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US