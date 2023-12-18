GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GMRIT to host Smart India Hackathon at Rajam in Andhra Pradesh from December 19

December 18, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

GMR Institute of Technology (GMRIT) is hosting Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2023 at its premises at Rajam in Srikakulam district, on December 19 and 20

The Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell and All India Council for Technical Education has identified 47 higher educational institutes as Smart India Hackathon nodal centres to host the participant of SIH, GMRIT is one among them. This is for the second time GMRIT hosting SIH, according to a statement issued here on Monday.

A total of 27 teams having 200 participants will be competing against four problem statements from one organisation. GMRIT is hosting problem statements given by AICTE, MIC-Student Innovation. Each problem statement has a winning amount of ₹1 lakh. GMRVF Education Director J. Girish and Principal CLVRSV Prasad noted that all the arrangements were made for the event. Attada Venkata Ramana, Head of Computer Science and Engineering, will be the nodal officer for the Smart India Hackathon.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.