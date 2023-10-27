ADVERTISEMENT

GM inspects Naupada-Gunupur section along with DRM

October 27, 2023 03:32 am | Updated 03:32 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The inspection focused on the development of infrastructure, railway facilities, passenger amenities and services

The Hindu Bureau

ECoR General Manager Manoj Sharma along with DRM Saurabh Prasad inspecting the Paralakhemundi Railway Station on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

East Coast Railway (ECoR) General Manager (GM) Manoj Sharma on Thursday along with Waltair Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Saurabh Prasad, and senior officials from ECoR Headquarters, reviewed the progress of various development activities in the Naupada-Gunupur section.

The inspection focused on the development of infrastructure, railway facilities, passenger amenities and services.

Mr. Manoj Sharma inspected the existing amenities and various developmental activities underway at Paralakhemundi railway station. He held discussions with the officials on the improvement of facilities, amenities at the new station building, platform works, development of circulating area etc.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During his inspection of Gunupur railway station, the General Manager inspected the upcoming passenger amenities and facilities. He held discussions with engineering officials about the possible upgradation of these facilities.

The GM interacted with public representatives, representatives of various associations, took their feedback and assured them of looking into the issues raised by them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US