GM inspects Naupada-Gunupur section along with DRM

The inspection focused on the development of infrastructure, railway facilities, passenger amenities and services

October 27, 2023 03:32 am | Updated 03:32 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
ECoR General Manager Manoj Sharma along with DRM Saurabh Prasad inspecting the Paralakhemundi Railway Station on Thursday.

ECoR General Manager Manoj Sharma along with DRM Saurabh Prasad inspecting the Paralakhemundi Railway Station on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

East Coast Railway (ECoR) General Manager (GM) Manoj Sharma on Thursday along with Waltair Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Saurabh Prasad, and senior officials from ECoR Headquarters, reviewed the progress of various development activities in the Naupada-Gunupur section.

The inspection focused on the development of infrastructure, railway facilities, passenger amenities and services.

Mr. Manoj Sharma inspected the existing amenities and various developmental activities underway at Paralakhemundi railway station. He held discussions with the officials on the improvement of facilities, amenities at the new station building, platform works, development of circulating area etc.

During his inspection of Gunupur railway station, the General Manager inspected the upcoming passenger amenities and facilities. He held discussions with engineering officials about the possible upgradation of these facilities.

The GM interacted with public representatives, representatives of various associations, took their feedback and assured them of looking into the issues raised by them.

