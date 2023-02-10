Gloom descends on Pedabayalu mandal over five villagers’ deaths

February 10, 2023 04:14 am | Updated 04:14 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A pall of gloom descended over Parreda panchayat in Pedabayalu mandal of ASR district, after locals received the tragic news of five persons from their area suffocating to death while cleaning an oil tanker at Peddapuram in Kakinada on Thursday.

All the five persons hailed from interior villages of the Agency, and the villagers came to know of the development through media reports.

According to the district administration, the deceased were identified as V. Krishna Rao (35), V. Narasinga Rao (39), V. Sagar (22), all from Laxipuram village, Korra Rama Rao (44), Champaput village and K. Bonjanna (35) from Vanchediput village.

Family members of Narasinga Rao and Krishna Rao told reporters that the duo had gone to Kakinada district in search of a livelihood and to educate their children back home. They had also accrued debt which they were looking forward to repaying. “Lack of employment opportunities in the district and losses faced in farming are forcing many to migrate to the plains to earn money,” locals said.

Expressing grief over the incident, Andhra Pradesh Girijana Sangham (APGS) member, ASR district, P. Appalanarasayya, said that such industrial accidents have seen a rise in recent times and blamed the State government for not taking adequate steps to mitigate them. “Apart from announcing compensation for the deceased, the government must conduct a safety audit of the industries in the State. The government must take steps to stop migrations and set up small-scale industries in the district,” he said, demanding compensation of ₹1 crore to the next of kin of each deceased, a government job to a family member, a house and five acres of land in the native village of the deceased.