Global Tech team to promote the G20-Summit from January

December 16, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Global Tech Summit team led by Pulsus Group CEO Gedela Srinubabu met Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Thursday. Speaking to The Hindu from Delhi, Mr. Srinubabu said that his team will start promoting the G20-Summit in 20 countries from January 2023, and the first one will be in London in January, and that the decision was taken based on the suggestions from Ms. Sitharaman.

Ms. Sitharaman also called on the leaders of the Global Tech Summit and Mr. Sreenu Babu to actively promote the G20 economy. She also spoke about the reforms and the present economic situation of the country.