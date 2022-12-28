Global Tech Summit will showcase Visakhapatnam as the next IT destination, says Minister

December 28, 2022 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The objective of the Global Tech Summit, to be held here on February 16 and 17, is to showcase the potential of Visakhapatnam to emerge as a IT hub and to attract software companies to set up their development centres in the city, Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath said.

Addressing a press meet along with convener of the Global Tech Summit Srinubabu Gedela on Wednesday, Mr. Amarnath said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on making Vizag a ‘Beach IT destination’. There were already around 30,000 people working in the IT sector in the city. Infosys is expected to begin operations soon, and a few more IT majors have evinced interest in setting up operations in Vizag, Mr. Amarnath said. Pulsus and WNS together have 7,000 employees in Vizag.

Visakhapatnam has emerged among the top 10 cities in India by GDP. Around 3,000 Infosys employees, hailing from Visakhapatnam and surrounding areas, were working in the IT major at different locations in the country. “We have requested the Infosys management to set up a development centre in Vizag and they agreed. Similarly, Amazon has evinced interest, and we are in talks with IBM for setting up their centre in Vizag,” the Minister said.

Quoting the findings of a recent survey in Hyderabad, the Minister said: “Fourteen per cent of the IT employees in Hyderabad are from the two Telugu States, of which 9% are from A.P. The remaining employees hail from other States of the country. Similarly, one out of four IT employees in the USA is a Telugu. Vizag would play host to a series of international summits during the next four months including the Global Health Summit in January and a couple of conferences of the G-20 in February and April. All these would help in showcasing Vizag to the delegates, who are expected to come from different countries.”

Mr. Srinubabu said that roadshows were conducted in Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar and New Delhi which evoked a good response. A few more would be conducted in various cities in India and abroad during the next few weeks. The summit was expected to attract over 1,000 business delegations and 10,000 participants. He said that 10 sectors were shortlisted for showcasing during the summit.

Replying to queries, the Minister said that the issue of pending incentives to the IT sector was brought to the notice of the Chief Minister, and he had agreed to the release of arrears to the IT sector along with that of the MSME sector in the next few months.

A three-minute video to highlight the significance of the summit was released on the occasion. AP Innovation Society CEO Anil Kumar and Regional Director of NRDC Bijay Kumar Sahu were present.