Global meet on Sustainable Waste Management and Circular Economy to be conducted in Visakhapatnam from November 28

GITAM Deemed to be University School of Business, under the aegis of the International Society of Waste Management, Air and Water (ISWMAW), will organise the 14th international conference on Sustainable Waste Management and Circular Economy, and IPLA Global Forum 2024, from November 28 to December 1, according to ISWMAW president and conference chairman Sadhan Kumar Ghosh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, along with GITAM School of Business Dean Raja P Pappu and conference convener YLP Thorani at GITAM campus, Mr. Ghosh informed that the conference was one of the biggest international platforms in India for knowledge sharing, awareness generation, technology exchange, organising B-to-B & B-to-C scopes for industries in the exhibition and encouraging all stakeholders in the area of solid and liquid waste management and Circular Economy.

As many as 1,000 delegates from 60 countries were expected to join and give more than 400 presentations, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

There would be a School Children’s Congress, hackathon and industry expo on Waste Management and Circular Economy on November 27 to sensitise the next generation on sustainable development. Nearly 600 school students and teachers from all over the country were expected to attend.

He said that field visits to significant waste management sites and industries by the conference delegates on December 1 were planned. He observed that apart from liquid and solid waste, all other types of waste, namely, electronic waste, plastic waste, biomedical waste, hazardous wastes, and C&D wastes, have become a cause of concern worldwide today. Even in India, as the cities were growing, their population was increasing, and so was the generation of waste, he said.

As a result, environmental pollution was increasing affecting human health. Major cities in the country have yet to develop proper waste management. The upcoming international conference would give a scope to implement the waste management initiatives, he concluded.

The organising committee called upon prospective participants to visit the conference website (www.iswmaw.com & iconswmce.gitam.edu) to know more about the sessions and participation process.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.