Global Investors Summit organised to mislead youth and cover up land scams in Visakhapatnam, alleges former TDP MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao

March 05, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Parliamentary Constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao has alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) organised the Global Investors Summit (GIS) keeping in view of elections ahead and to mislead the youth. He also said that the government has chosen Visakhapatnam to conduct the event just to cover up their land scams.

Addressing a press conference in the TDP office here on Sunday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that the State Government has not only ignored investments, but also harassed the existing managements of various industries, in the last three years and 10 months, . The government has never given priority to investments, infrastructure and job creation. It has not announced any industrial policy to attract investors. Moreover, the government failed to keep its promise of coming out with a job calendar, every year causing unrest among the youth.

“The State Government has organised the GIS to divert the attention of the people from these issues. They are not only misleading youth, but also want to utilise GIS to improve their prospects in the forthcoming elections,” the former Gajuwaka MLA said, adding that he strongly believes not even 2% of the total proposals would be grounded.

The TDP leader also said that during the TDP government, around ₹14 lakh crore proposals were signed. By 2019, around 30% of the proposals were grounded. But after YSRCP government came to power, it did not take measures to ground the remaining 70% proposals.

He alleged that Lulu group, Franklin Templeton, Adani Data Centre, which were supposed to be grounded in Visakhapatnam, have left due to the troubles created by the YSRCP government.