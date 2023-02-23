ADVERTISEMENT

Global Investors’ Summit: MSME, Startups and Innovation sectors see more registrations so far

February 23, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

While 41 persons register their names for investment enquiry, 56 seek to participate in G2B meetings; March 2 is last date for registrations; two-day summit to begin in Vizag on March 3

V. Kamalakara Rao

Workers busy erecting hangars at Andhra University Engineering College grounds, the venue of the Global Investors’ Summit, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

In all, 6,253 people, including 88 from other countries, have so far registered their names for participating in the two-day Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) to be organised here from March 3. The registration process will be on until March 2.

According to official sources, 6,018 people are from India, four from Canada, eight from the U.K., 13 from Dubai, 17 from China, and 46 from the U.S.

Within the country, 85% (5,122 people) are from Andhra Pradesh, 359 from Telangana, 138 from Karnataka, 89 from Maharashtra, 76 from Tamil Nadu, 65 from Delhi, 39 from Uttar Pradesh, 17 from Odisha, 11 from Kerala, and only nine from Gujarat.

In the State, 3,654 people are from Visakhapatnam, 1,311 from Kakinada, 984 from Vijayawada, 738 from Rajamahendravaram, 495 from Tirupati, 477 from Guntur, 441 from Anantapur, and 291 from Nellore.

Registration link

The State government has launched a registration link - advantageap.in - to those interested in participating in the summit. The participants must register their names sector-wise, depending on their interest in investment. There are a total of 14 sectors.

Accordingly, a total of 1,747 registrations have been made in the MSME, Startups and Innovation sectors. This is followed by 834 registrations in the Agri and Food Processing sector; 754 in Industrial & Logistics Infrastructure; 594 in Electronics & IT; 508 in Automobile & Electric Vehicles; 382 in Textiles & Apparel; 205 in Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences; 183 in Tourism & Hospitality; 145 in Healthcare & Medical Equipment; 143 in Renewable Energy, 114 in Petroleum & Petrochemicals; and 74 in Aerospace and Defence sector.

“A total of 56 persons have registered themselves for the Government to Business (G2B) meetings, which means they are ready to talk to the government for business, and 41 others have registered their names for investment equiry. This means they need some clarifications on land values, government incentives, viable places for their business products, etc,” an official at the Secretariat told The Hindu.

Almost all hotels in Visakhapatnam have been reserved for the event that will be held at the AU Engineering College grounds. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be in the city for two days as part of the summit.

