Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam expected to bring in huge investments, says Industries Minister Amarnath

February 21, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath has said that a number of giants from the industry are expected to participate in the Global Investors Summit, to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4.

The Minister inspected the arrangements, being made for the Summit at Andhra University Engineering College (AUCE) grounds on Tuesday.

Interacting with media persons on the occasion, Mr. Amarnath said that the State government was making use of the available resources to showcase Andhra Pradesh to the world as a favourable investment destination. Roadshows are being organised in various cities as a run up to the summit, and to invite prospective investors. He said that representatives of around 45 countries have been invited to the conference.

The prospective investors have been told about the natural and human resources available in the State apart from the investor-friendly industrial policies being implemented by the government. The summit could not be held during the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He expressed optimism that this summit would contribute to the industrial growth of the State.

Mr. Amarnath said that industrialists like Mukesh Ambani were all praise for Visakhapatnam city. He said that about 20 nations had expressed their willingness to establish commercial relations with Andhra Pradesh. As many as 4,800 delegates have registered, so far, to attend the conference, he said.