Global Investors’ Summit: 2,500 police personnel will be deployed for security, says Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner

February 28, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Visakhapatnanm

As part of the security arrangements, 2,500 police personnel will be deployed at the hotels where the delegates will stay and the tourist areas they will visit as part of the security arrangements for the Global Investors’ Summit, said Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth.

Speaking to reporters at the venue AU Engineering College Grounds here on Tuesday, Mr. Srikanth advised citizens to take alternative routes of the road connecting to the venue due to traffic restrictions. Beach visitors also should park their vehicles at the APIIC grounds at Pandurangapuram from March 2 till further instructions. Anti-sabotage teams already engaged in regular check-ups at the suspicious places in the city, and a multi-layered security system was also put in place, he added.