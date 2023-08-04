ADVERTISEMENT

Global education fair organised at GITAM varsity in Visakhapatnam

August 04, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A global education fair was organised at GITAM Deemed to be University, to create awareness among students about opportunities in higher education abroad, here on Friday.

Around 28 universities from the USA, the UK, New Zealand, Switzerland, Ireland, Australia and Singapore participated in the education fair.

Western Australia, India-Gulf Region Investment and Trade Commissioner Nashid Chowdhury spoke about the friendly atmosphere and high living standards, affordable and safe lifestyle in Western Australia.

GITAM Career Services and External Relations Associate Dean Commander Gurumoorthy Gangadharan said that GITAM Career Guidance Centre (GCGC) was an initiative to support the career requirements of students by building competencies.

