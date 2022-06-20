Global animation film ‘Noah’s Ark’ to be produced in Visakhapatnam

The full-length global animation film is to be made by Symbiosis Technologies along with co-producers from the US and Brazil.

June 20, 2022 18:41 IST

Symbiosys Technologies, Visakhapatnam, has announced the production of a full-length global animation film, ‘Noah’s Ark’, to be produced at its animation studio, which was established at its facility at IT Park at Rushikonda here recently.

The film to be produced at a cost of US $6 million, will be produced by Symbiosis Technologies along with co-producers from the US and Brazil. The film is planned for global release during 2023, said Symbiosis CEO O. Naresh Kumar.

Noah’s Ark plot

The pre-production work has already started in Brazil. The film draws inspiration from the biblical story when the world was flooded by nonstop rains and God allowed all creatures to take shelter in Noah’s ark to survive the floods and a new world to start afresh with only these survivors. The film showcases the positive side of survival and adventure during the tough times, with a humorous survival in the ark.

Entire film produced on green energy

A 200 kw solar power plant has already been set up at the Rushikonda IT park to draw the power required for making of the film. “This is the first time, an entire film is being produced on green energy. Already 20 distributors in 20 different countries have expressed serious interest to buy the movie for telecast across their countries”, says Mr. Naresh.

High-end computers, each costing about ₹12 lakh, have been procured from Dell, and a lot of VFX and SFX, water simulation, recreating an entire ocean and storm would be done at the animation studio.

A new VFX live lab, a dubbing studio, a film lab, with editing and DI facility, to promote short films and ad shoots in Visakhapatnam have been set up. Aspiring producers, artistes and music enthusiasts can avail of these facilities in IT park, Rushikonda. Mr. Naresh added.