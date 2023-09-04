Glaucoma should be diagnosed, treated early to prevent blindness, say experts

September 04, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Glaucoma should be diagnosed early as delay can result in irreversible blindness. It silently kills the peripheral vision even though the patient does not have any symptom, pain, watery eyes or redness, according to Dr. G.R. Reddy, president of A.P. Ophthalmic Society.

Dr. Reddy made this observation at a one-day conference titled ‘Glaucoma India Education Programme’ organised by Visakha ophthalmic Association and Glaucoma Society of India and hosted by Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital at Naidutota here on Sunday.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Reddy said patients with diabetes, high myopia and family history of glaucoma and frequent change of glasses must get a check-up done by an ophthalmologist to prevent avoidable blindness. Continuous evaluation would help reduce vision loss, he added.

Dr. Viswamitra, superintendent of Government Regional Eye Hospital, Visakhapatnam, observed that clinical examination and follow-up was crucial for glaucoma treatment.

Dr. N.R. Rangaraj from Premier Eye Care Surgical Centre, Chennai, said glaucoma affects the quality of life and stressed the need for early intervention to check progression. He said proper glaucoma diagnosis depends on detection of pathology, evaluation of disease status and follow-up after clinical examination.

Several case studies were presented on glaucoma, its affects and preventive measures by the participants.

Atmakuri Vijaya Kumar, executive trustee, Sankar Foundation, and K. Radhakrishnan, GM (administration and operations) Sankar Foundation, also spoke at the event.

Dr. T. Raveendra; Dr. Jyotirmayi; Dr. K.V.V. Satyanarayana; Dr. N. Malleswari from A.P. Medical Council; Dr. Krishna Prasad, principal, Sankar Foundation College of Medical Education; Dr. Nasrin; Dr. Sirisha; Dr. Laxmi; and Dr. Suparna from Sankar Foundation took part in the deliberations.

Around 160 doctors from Sankar Foundation, Government Regional Eye Hospital, LV Prasad Eye Hospitals, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospitals, GITAM Medical College and Visakha Eye Hospital participated.